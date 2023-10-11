King Charles urges Harry, Meghan to return to royal family in 'secret message'?

King Charles III's latest move has seemingly opened doors for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the royal family.



Britain's King Charles has reportedly sent a "hidden" message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sparking reactions from royal experts and fans, with some believing the move signals a re-entry for the US-based couple into the royal world.

The 74-year-old monarch's surprise move amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell allegations against some senior members of the royal family is being considered as a big step to cope with the crisis within the royal family.

Since Harry and Meghan relocated to the US after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, their relations between them and their family have deteriorated.

A friend of the King Charles has shared their knowledge about the King's said move, claiming that there are signs of "reconcilation" for the father and son after Prince Andrew has been able to re-enter royal life.



"A family friend of the King’s [has said] that it was clear there had been a willingness to bring Andrew in from the cold, and, intriguingly, hinted that it could be a template for future reconciliation with his son," Tom Sykes said while speaking on his podcast The Daily Beast.

The royal commentator added: "The extent to which the King has publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family has caught some people by surprise. But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems. Hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan."



There are speculations that Harry and Meghan would fully obey the order of King Charles if he really wants them to serve the Firm, with some showing their restlessness to know about the parents-of-two's reaction.