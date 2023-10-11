Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent secret ‘chill night’ together after birthday

Taylor Swift spent quality time with Travis Kelce over the weekend for the celebration of his birthday.



The August singer traveled from Nashville, Tennessee to Kansas City, Missouri on Friday to see the NFL star the day after his 34th birthday, as Page Six confirms.

Prior to the tight end's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they decided to have a "chill night" before Swift reportedly went back home, according to US Weekly.

The Grammy winner, who had supported her new beau at his first two games, was conspicuously absent from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Even though Kelce is apparently persuaded that his developing romance with the singer has been giving him luck, he still contributed to the Kansas City Chiefs' triumph.

“He jokes she is his good luck charm,” an insider told The Messenger.

Some fans who have been following Swift and Kelce's turbulent relationship in recent weeks were shocked to learn that she was not present for Kelce's birthday celebration.