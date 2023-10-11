Holly Willoughby left ‘This Morning’ for several reasons: Source

Holly Willoughby, This Morning show’s host for 14 years announced her departure from the show because of her “family,” but this doesn’t seem to be the only reason.



According to sources, Holly Willoughby decided to leave This Morning after she was “tipped over the edge” by a supposed “kidnap and murder plot”.

Another reason claimed by the insider’s to Daily Mail, for the ex-host’s departure from the show is that This Morning 'wasn't the same' after her co-host Phillip 'wasn't the same' after Schofield.

Her departure from the show follows last week's remand in custody of a former Pizza Hut employee who was accused of plotting to abduct and kill Ms. Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb, 36, of Harlow, Essex, is charged with crimes related to the broadcaster, including solicitation to kill and inciting to kidnap.

The alleged conspiracy drove Ms. Willoughby to resign, but they also note that the situation has been chaotic ever since Mr. Schofield left, according to sources that claim to Daily Mail.

Ms. Willoughby, 42, declared on Instagram tonight that she 'will not be returning' to the show. Over the past 14 years, she said it had been an "honour to just be part of its story," but she now believes "I have to make this decision for me and my family."

The ITV anchor praised the network for "being supportive" while conceding that saying farewell is "such a difficult goodbye." Additionally, she extended her gratitude to the "wonderful viewers," who she calls "loyal, so supportive, and the very best company."