Christopher Nolan going to be honoured for ‘Oppenheimer’ by Federation of American Scientists

Christopher Nolan will get a special appreciation for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Universal’s Oppenheimer this November. The actor is set to get an award from the Federation of American Scientists for his amazing work.



The organization will present the five-time Oscar nominee with the Public Service Award, which honours exceptional achievements in scientific policy and culture.

The awards event, which will take place in Washington, D.C., revives a long-standing custom that first started in 1971 and recognizes the accomplishments of a wide range of scientists, decision-makers, and cultural influencers in the pursuit of advances in science and technology.

“Nolan’s film depicts the scientists who formed FAS in the fall of 1945 as the ‘Federation of Atomic Scientists’ to communicate the dangers of nuclear weapons to the public,” said FAS CEO Daniel Correa.

Adding, “We continue to pursue their vision of a safer world, especially as current events remind us that those dangers are real and resurgent.”

The Peaky Blinders star said about the award, “I am especially honoured to be recognized by the Federation of American Scientists, a body formed to give scientists a voice in policy making during the very period we attempt to portray in Oppenheimer,” as per Deadline.