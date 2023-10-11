Within Sand: Trailer offers glimpse into Saudi Arabia's ambitious future

Within Sand, the first Saudi Arabian film to be shot in the futuristic city of Neom, has released its official trailer.

The film, directed by Moe Alatawi and produced by Reem Alatawi and Jana Dahlawi, is a sci-fi thriller set in a dystopian future where water is scarce and the world is on the brink of collapse.

The movie trailer follows a group of survivors who are forced to flee their homes in search of water. They find themselves in Neom, a city that promises to be a utopia for humanity. But it soon becomes clear that Neom is not all that it seems.

The trailer is visually stunning, with sweeping shots of Neom's futuristic architecture and landscapes. The acting is also top-notch, with the cast delivering convincing performances.

Within Sand is a landmark film for Saudi Arabian cinema. It is the first Saudi film to be shot in Neom, and it is also one of the most ambitious Saudi films ever made. The film is sure to generate a lot of buzz when it is released later this year.



In addition to its technical achievements, Within Sand is also notable for its social commentary. The film explores themes of environmentalism, inequality, and the dangers of unchecked technological advancement. It is a timely and relevant film that is sure to spark conversation among audiences.

Within Sand is scheduled to be released in Saudi Arabia on November 09, 2023.