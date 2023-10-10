The Color Purple: Film adaptation promises powerful sisterly bond

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Color Purple, on Thursday, October 10, 2023.

The trailer highlights the strength of sisterhood, as Celie (Taraji P. Henson) and Nettie (Cynthia Erivo) find solace and support in each other despite the hardships they face.

The film is set in the American South in the early 1900s and follows Celie, a young black woman who is repeatedly abused by her stepfather. When she is married off to a cruel man, Celie finds herself alone and isolated.

But she soon discovers a kindred spirit in Nettie, her younger sister who has been sent away to live with missionaries.

The trailer shows Celie and Nettie writing letters to each other, sharing their hopes, dreams, and fears. Their correspondence becomes a lifeline for both sisters, helping them to endure the challenges they face.

In addition to Henson and Erivo, the film also stars Jennifer Hudson as Shug Avery, a blues singer who helps Celie to discover her own voice. The film is directed by Steven Spielberg and is set to be released in theaters on December 20, 2023.

Producer Oprah Winfrey has referred to the 2023 adaptation as a "celebration of sisterhood" that is "not your mama's Colour Purple." Winfrey also starred in the 1985 film adaptation.

"As long as there is a need for people to feel what it means to be loved up… there will be a need for The Color Purple," Winfrey has said. "I believe that in the future, this story just grows, and it never grows old."