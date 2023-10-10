Ryan Reynolds remembers late Robin Williams after receiving Laughter Award

Ryan Reynolds has recently been honoured with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award at the 2023 Bring Change to Mind gala at City Winery in New York City.



Speaking to Extra TV, the Deadpool star said he “was deeply and profoundly honoured to receive this award after his endearing late actor Robin.

“I've not just watched Robin my entire life, but I've studied him – he is literally singular,” stated Reynolds.

The Adam Project actor remarked, “There’s nobody else like him before him or after him, there never will be.”

Reynolds revealed, “It was incredible to spend time with Robin’s family” at the event.

The actor also gushed over Robin’s talents, adding, “There was something blowing through him that blew through no one else,' and that 'his work lives on.”

Reynolds mentioned that the greatest legacy' Robin left “is his humanity”.

In the end, Reynolds pointed out, “I can't think of a better legacy for Robin Williams.”

“Obviously there's the body of work and the joy and the laughter that he left behind, but the greatest legacy of his, is his humanity and I think that's why everyone is here tonight – to celebrate that humanity,” he concluded.