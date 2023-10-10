Prince William, Kate pull big power move as Prince Harry, Meghan struggle

Prince William and Kate Middleton (L), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (R)

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggle to find footing in their next phase of their Hollywood career, Prince William and Kate Middleton quietly pulled a power move by appointing a television buff.

As per Richard Eden’s piece for DailyMail, the Prince and Princess of Wales appointed Dame Pippa Harris as the director of the Royal Foundation.

Harris, who is the producer of BBC drama Call the Midwife, will also serve as the director of Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund Trustee Company.

Sources to Eden that the move was a 'big appointment' given her background as a founder of the wildly successful Neal Street Productions along with major films under her belt like Revolutionary Road.

"This is a big appointment," Eden said quoting the royal source.

"Dame Pippa knows everyone and is an expert at getting things done."

After Prince Harry and Meghan had stepped down in 2020, concerns surrounding the success of the Royal Foundation were rife.

However, since their departure the Royal Foundation had almost doubled in its income from £6.68 million in 2019 to £11.78million.

Amid this development, Meghan was spotted at the swanky Beverly Hills Hotel where she has been known for having meetings with Hollywood giants.

However, much of those interactions have yet to bear fruit as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet revealed any plans for their career.