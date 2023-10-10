Meghan Markle faced with unexpected ‘challenge’ in Prince Harry marriage

file footage

Meghan Markle will risk marital troubles with Prince Harry should she ever decide to step into politics.



Speaking to OK! Magazine, entertainment expert Mark Boardman reflected on her political aspirations, noting that though she will strike a “very strong relationship” with the political bigwigs, her family life will suffer the brunt of it.

“The most significant strain would likely be on her marriage to Harry,” he affirmed. “The constant media attention and demanding work hours would be unlike anything Meghan has experienced in some time.

The expert explained that she won’t be able to give the Spare author, and their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, enough time to strengthen their bond.

He also noted Harry’s own projects, which finds him away from the family “a lot.”

“Overall, I think it could drive Harry and Meghan apart – he knows full well that [when] you go into politics you don’t dip one foot in the bath – you are going knee deep. And there’s no real coming back from that,” Boardman continued.

“It could cause so many conflicting work arrangements and potentially a loss of deals for Harry and for them as a couple. Meghan’s potential political career could have profound consequences on their lives if she decides to give her wholehearted commitment.”