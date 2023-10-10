Katrina Kaif dubs Tiger 3 her 'most challenging film yet'

Katrina Kaif lays bare 'challenges' she faced during Tiger 3 filming

Katrina Kaif revealed the challenges she faced during the filming of her highly anticipated film, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva unveiled the poster of her fearless character, Zoya, from the forthcoming film.



In the poster, the 40-year-old actress was seen holding a rope with one hand and a gun with the other.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress donned a black leather jacket, pants and boots of the same colour in an action sequence.

"Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya. Tiger 3 Trailer arriving on 16th October," the actress captioned the post.

As per Hindustan Times, Katrina gave insight into her aspiring character in the upcoming movie.

In a statement, she said, "Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her."

"She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time," the Bang Bang actress continues.



The Kay Beauty co-founder opened up about the hardships she faced during the movie’s action sequences, admitting that she has pushed her body to 'breaking point'.

"Physically this has been my most challenging film yet," the actress concluded.



Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Tiger 3 will be releasing in cinemas during Diwali.





