Hugh Jackman finds confidante in fellow ‘countryman’ amid Deborra-Lee Furness divorce

Hugh Jackman has reportedly been spotted with a close pal Australian pop star Betty following his divorce from wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

In the photo shared on social media, Hugh and Betty were seen last week when the Wolverine star visited Broadway to watch Betty perform in the musical Hadestown, and even posed arm-in-arm with the singer backstage.

Betty, who is married to photographer Zac Cassar, wrote in the caption, “MY COUNTRYMAN!!!! Thank you for coming to see us in Hadestown and being so kind!!!!!”

In another photo, Hugh was seen posing happily alongside Betty and her castmates Phillip Boykin and Reeve Carney.

Hugh fans were excited to see the photo with one said, “Two of my most favourite people in the entertainment world! I'm one photo! Yes!!”



“I’M CRYING! We need a movie musical with you two as the leads IMMEDIATELY,' another remarked.

On Monday, a source told Woman’s Day magazine that Betty and Hugh were “really good friends who hope to work together in a theatre show or musical one day”.

It is reported that Betty was seen spent time with Hugh after his painful split.

Last weekend, the actor was spotted hanging out with Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, Hugh is set to release a new tell-all memoir following his split from Deborra-Lee.

US Weekly reported that Hugh is in the early stages of writing his new book which will share details of his life and other shocking revelations.