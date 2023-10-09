Jamie Lee Curtis heaps praise on 'True Lies' co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jamie Lee Curtis pens a sweet note for True Lies co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jamie Lee Curtis made a public appearance with her True Lies co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger at a charity event over the weekend.



The 64-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle, and dropped an adorable selfie with the former governor of California.

Jamie admired fellow actor Arnold’s efforts as he participated at a charity event for the non-profit After-School All-Stars, which helps children from low-income households.



"Ya, my name is Ingeborg, I'm from Stuttgart. I LOVE the way my friends suit up and show up for the causes that move their souls and hearts," the actress penned a sweet note for The Terminator star.



In the photos, Jamie donned a German dirndl dress paired with a beautiful flower crown.

Earlier, in October 2022, Arnold celebrated his friend Jamie at her hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

At that event, the veteran Hollywood actor showered praise on the Halloween Kills actress, saying, "When you go online and you check out Jamie Lee Curtis, you can see all the wonderful things they're saying about her."



While admiring Jamie’s remarkable performance in the famous 1998’s movie, Arnold said, “But there's always one thing that really pisses me off, and that is when they say that she is a supporting actress in the movie True Lies."



He added, "Because she wasn't supporting — she was the female lead. She was the star. She was starring with me."





