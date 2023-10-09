Taylor Swift's new beau Travis Kelce's pre-game ritual that fuels his NFL performance

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce, has a unique pre-game meal tradition that he swears by.

The NFL star has been vocal about his love for French toast, a breakfast delight that he credits with fueling his performance on the field.

Kelce's affinity for this classic dish has been a recurring theme in his social media posts and interviews over the years.



In a 2020 interview with Men’s Journal, Kelce shed light on his pre-game nutrition strategy, stating, "On game day, you want to carb up, so I have the energy I need for the game. French toast gets my blood sugar going [and gets] some carbs in."

In 2021, fellow Kansas native and actor Rob Riggle took to X to inquire about Kelce's favorite pregame meal, to which the athlete responded with enthusiasm, "French toast!!!" It became evident that this breakfast classic was a constant in Kelce's pre-game routine.

Fast forward to 2022, Kelce reiterated his devotion to French toast in an interview with Inside Hook, saying, "Every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I’ve been on the Chiefs."

Last month, during an Instagram Q&A session, Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed an amusing nightly routine of the NFL superstar.

Responding to a fan's query about a funny habit that Patrick has, Brittany shared, "Eat Doritos every night in bed."



