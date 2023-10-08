Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go 'forward' with rumoured romance

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seem to take 'forward' rumoured romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is reportedly "moving forward" and they are enjoying a "mature connection."



The two are reportedly "quietly hanging out" right now; Taylor was seen leaving a game with Travis a few weeks ago before they went to a restaurant the tight end had reserved. The following weekend, after the football hunk was spotted close to Taylor's NYC flat, she went to another game.

However, none of them being willing to "sacrifice everything they've worked for," it has been disclosed that the couple's relationship is "moving forward" one week after Taylor was photographed at the Chiefs vs. Jets game.

According to an exclusive statement from celebrity psychic and body language specialist Inbaal Honigman Travis and Taylor "are two young people with thriving careers, who are looking to enjoy each other, not to sacrifice everything they've worked for."

The renowned reader gave the pair a Tarot reading and chose Travis' Prince of Wands card, which "shows him as a confident man, athletic and driven."

She added: "He wants to embrace this relationship, but he also has a lot of commitments and time constraints."

"Taylor's card is similarly imperfect," Inbaal added. She noted: "It is the 2 of Disks Tarot card and it shows that she wants to give 100% to her career and 100% to her boyfriend, but that is impossible, and so she is uncertain about what she should do."

Inbaal concluded her reading by revealing: "The Tarot card for the love story's potential is the Queen of Swords, which talks of honesty and authenticity. The pair will keep communicating over conflicting schedules and world tours, even though they won't be able to meet every day. This relationship isn't about romance, it is a practical, mature connection."