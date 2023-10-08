Katie Price faces social media backlash over ‘bad’ singing

Katie Price faced heavy criticism on social media after offering a preview of her latest single on this week's episode of The Katie Price Show podcast.

The 45-year-old shared a snippet of her new song while co-hosting the podcast with her sister Sophie.

The former glamour model is gearing up to relaunch her music career with a cover of "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off," originally released in 1986 by American R&B singer Jermaine Stewart. This classic has seen multiple covers over the years, including versions by Clea, Lil' Chris, and Ella Eyre.

Many followers flooded the podcast comments to ridicule Katie's singing abilities.

One wrote: 'Someone close to her at some point has to be honest & give her reality check'.

One follower begged her to stop, they said: 'Katie who has convinced you that you can sing because they need to be locked up. Listen love YOU CAN'T SING you shout screech but you don't sing you are obviously hearing something different to everyone else...stop stop stop'.

Others though commented with support for Katie's ambition to relaunch her music career, with one commenting: 'Wow..! Some really harsh comments here. How about just not say anything?