Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: Swifties notice towering difference

Taylor Swift fans have spotted one massive difference between her current rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and her past romances: his height. Kelce is a towering 6'5", while Swift is 5'10".

This is a stark contrast to Swift's last rumored love interest, Matty Healy, who is around 5'10", and her ex-long-term-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who was 6'1".

Fans have taken to social media to point out the difference, with many expressing their approval of Kelce's height. "Travis Kelce being tall enough to pick Taylor Swift up and twirl her around is the content I need in my life," one fan tweeted. "Taylor Swift dating a man taller than her is the glow-up we all deserve," another fan wrote.

It's unclear whether Swift's height is a factor in her dating preferences, but it's clear that she's dating a man who is physically imposing and confident.

Kelce is a successful NFL player, and he's known for his big personality and outgoing attitude. This is a stark contrast to Swift's past boyfriends, who have been more private and reserved.

Only time will tell whether Swift's relationship with Kelce will last, but one thing is for sure: he's a man who stands out from the crowd.