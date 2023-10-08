Queen Elizabeth offered Meghan Markle to ‘continue acting’ to stay in royal family

Meghan Markle may have had a tough time adjusting in the royal family, but the late Queen Elizabeth apparently had no qualms in letting her pursue a career.

Previously, insiders revealed that the late Monarch was well aware of how Meghan’s image could benefit the Royal Family.

According to Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, the matriarch even made an unexpected offer to the former Suits actress in a bid to help her gel into the Royal Family.

“The Queen was very gracious and very kind to Meghan. She even said to Meghan, ‘You can continue acting if you like, continue your career,” Burrell told Mirror US.

However, Meghan would not take up that offer as she preferred focussing on her duties as a working royal. The Duchess of Sussex talked about it during her engagement interview in 2017.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she told the interviewer at the time. “It’s a new chapter. And also keep in mind I [have] been working on my show for seven years.”

She continued, “So, we’re very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, ‘You know what, I have I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to, as [Harry] said, ‘work as a team with [him].’”