Geri Halliwell reveals she's still close to fellow Spice Girls: 'Love them'

Geri Halliwell reveals she's still close to fellow Spice Girls

Geri Halliwell-Horner will always have her Spice girls to turn to.

In an interview with People ahead of the release of her fictional novel, the 51-year-old singer explained how she's still close with former bandmates of British girl group, Spice Girls, despite their different choice of careers.

Formed in the '90s, Spice Girls comprised of Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Melani "Mel C" Chisholm, and Emma Bunton.

"If you went to school with someone or university, it doesn't matter how long you've been apart. Or your lives have gone in completely different directions," she said.

Though it's sometimes hard to find things in common, the Wannabe singer noted, "there's always that affection."

"I feel love and protection towards them. They're my sisters so it's always a joy to see them. I love being around them," she added.

Since disbanding in 2001, fans have patiently waited for a band reunion.

There had been rumors about a Spice Girls reunion to mark their 30th anniversary earlier this year; however, it didn't come into fruition.

Chisholm previouly expressed her interest in a tour, noting they were trying to convince Beckham.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," Chisholm said on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in October 2021.