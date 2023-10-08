Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to star in potential reality show at Netflix

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz may be gearing up for their own Netflix reality series showcasing their relationship behind the limelight following the success of David Beckham’s.

The former footballer, 48, dropped his four-part docuseries, Beckham, on the streaming giant, earlier this week and it has raked in impressive numbers.

After the success of the series, now Netflix is considering to showcase Brooklyn, 24, and Nicola, 28, and brand them as “millennial Posh and Becks” for the potential series, a source told The Mirror.

“Brooklyn and Nicola feel passionately about showcasing their real relationship behind the headlines,” the source shared.

However, the insider dished that the “wider family won’t really be involved” as their aim is to “profile them as their own brand, like a millennial Posh and Becks.”

“They are exploring options and Netflix bosses have already expressed interest,” the source added.

Previously, Brooklyn teased in an interview about having a reality TV series because he found his wife hilarious.

“I have always said, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny and we take the p*** out of each other all the time,” he said.

“She ­sometimes doesn’t get my English humour. I want to have so many TV shows and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub.”