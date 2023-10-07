This Is Us' Chrissy Metz splits from Bradley Collins after 3 years of dating

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins met via dating app Bumble

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins are pulling a plug on their years-long romance.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the This Is Us alum and her former partner announced that they are breaking up after over three years together.

“After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably,” the statement began.

“While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever,” they added.

Metz and Collins were first linked after meeting on online dating app Bumble.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show in 2021, the Stay Awake star explained what set Collins apart from other potential suitors.

"I do remember seeing a guy's picture and he was an aspiring writer and he had a This Is Us coffee cup and I was like, 'Oh, I can't, I can't. That would just be too weird,'" Metz recalled.

The actress added the former couple soon discovered they also had a lot of friends in common, making it easy for them to bond.