Julia Fox says Kanye West 'Weaponized' me against Kim Kardashian, treated me like PUPPET

Julia Fox gives details: Unprecedented claims of manipulation and no NDA pact.

Julia Fox didn't hold back when it came to her brief romance with rapper Kanye West in early 2022 in an electrifying interview during her promotional tour for her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain.

The 33-year-old model made shocking allegations, revealing how she felt caught in the crossfire of the messy breakup between West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.



"I thought ultimately I'd be helping a precarious situation, but I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized," she explained to The Los Angeles Times.

Despite her initial belief that she and West shared a deep connection and could have something real, Julia expressed disappointment in how she was treated during their relationship, lamenting, "I just felt like his little puppet."

Julia Fox spared no strong words when discussing her tumultuous romance with Kanye West. The model, who opted not to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), shed light on her decision and hinted at potential consequences she faced due to her association with the controversial rapper.

"I'm not signing a f****** NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will," Julia boldly asserted, with an exception for professional opportunities.

She also alluded to a possible blacklist, sharing, "I know for a fact I've been up for certain things and couldn't do it because of dating Kanye. It's kind of wild."

Despite the intense media scrutiny surrounding her relationship with West, Julia revealed she didn't invest too heavily in the romance. She commented, "It really wasn't that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal."

"That romanticized idea of men doesn't exist anymore," she remarked.