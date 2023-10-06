Jamie Foxx mourns the Loss of 'Django Unchained' co-star Keith Jefferson to Cancer at 53

Jamie Foxx shares grief over Keith Jefferson's passing, remembering their journey.

Jamie Foxx shared the devastating news on Thursday, that his co-star from Django Unchained, Keith Jefferson, had passed away at the age of 53.

Jefferson, known for his roles alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, had been bravely battling cancer.

Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late friend, sharing a poignant photo of the two of them together.

The actor expressed his profound grief, writing, "Everything hurts right now."

He revealed that he was struggling to look through their pictures and relive the cherished memories they had created.

Foxx's emotional post continued as he wrote, "NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson."

He accompanied his words with several red broken heart emojis. Foxx concluded the tribute by saying, "Ever since we met back in college, you have been an incredible soul. God rest."

He spoke to the profound impact Keith had on his life, expressing his deep affection, and added, "Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

The actor and producer's post revealed that, although Keith initially chose not to share his cancer diagnosis publicly, he eventually found peace with it, noting that his faith had grown stronger.