Kate Middleton leaves Prince William 'kicking himself' with her surprise decision

Kate Middleton has reportedly decided to not to travel to Singapore with her husband Prince William for his third annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony next month, seemingly leaving the future King in tense.



Royal fans were all excited and expecting the Prince and Princess of Wales to show off their grace and elegance together in Singapore for the event, but it is being claimed that she would not be attending.

Kate has decided to stay at home in the UK to support her and William's eldest son Prince George, who has school exams that week.

Kensington Palace has refused to comment on what exams future king George, 10, will be taking. However, the preliminary entrance exams for Eton College, known as ISEBs, occur at that time as the Earthshot Prize during the first week of November. Several other elite private schools also use the exams.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond thinks William will be frustrated that the clash between his major event and George's exams means Kate is skipping the awards, but is still supportive of his wife.

"I cheered out loud when I learned that Catherine had chosen to stay home with George. It’s absolutely the right decision. Official duties will come and go; children need their parents, and they grow up fast. There will be more Earthshot events and prizes. But this year, George has his own big event going on - exams," she told OK! magazine.



"It is entirely right that his mum should be there to help him through them. I expect William is kicking himself that his schedule clashes with George's exams, but he will be wholly supportive of Catherine staying home to help their son," the expert added.

However, some royal fans have questioned why the future Queen Consort has not made any international travel in nearly a year. Kate stole the limelight at last year's star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, showing off her grace in a stunning, floor-length dress and Princess Diana's emerald choker. The Princess also attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards in 2021 when they were held at London's Alexandra Palace.