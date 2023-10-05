Gina Kirschenheiter says Shannon Beador is ‘low’ in heated RHOC reunion

Gina Kirschenheiter reached her breaking point with Shannon Beador as the Orange County housewives aired out their long-brewing grievances during the RHOC reunion.

On Wednesday’s episode of the two-parter, Kirschenheiter,39, finally confronted Beador,59, for bringing up the former’s 2019 DUI arrest on a recent RHOC season 17 episode, despite giving her word that she won’t.

“This is a wound that has stayed with me and it will stay with me,” Kirschenheiter declared. “You have crossed a line to the point where I don’t even know if I can honestly even continue to do this,” she deplored.

Though Beador admitted that it was an “unkind thing” on her part, she defended her actions by claiming that she was “pissed off” at Kirschenheiter at the time for discussing her relationship with John Janssen, which ended in November of 2022.

The feud between the Orange County housewives goes back to episode 12 of the latest RHOC season.

In a drunken rant, Beador bought up Kirschenheiter’s 2019 DUI arrest, claiming that she’s the reason Kirschenheiter didn’t lose custody of her children.

Ironically, Beador would have to eat her words just a few weeks later when, in early September, she was also arrested for a drunken hit-and-run.

At the time, Kirschenheiter chose to empathise with Beador, acknowledging that she’s “not gonna kick someone when they’re down.”

But when it finally came time to hash things out, things got heated.

After a fiery back and forth, Kirschenheiter told a defensive Beador, “For you to have anything right now other than ‘I’m sorry for my behaviour’ – you are going low.”