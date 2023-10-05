Why was iCarly canceled?

Carly and Freddie ended up together in the world of iCarly

Reboot of beloved sitcom iCarly has been canceled after three seasons.

A spokesperson for Paramount+ released a statement to announce that the show will not be returning for a fourth season.

They also gave an insight into the love life of Carly, played by Miranda Cosgrove, confirming she ends up together with Freddie, played by Nathan Kress, in the fictional world.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” read the statement.

“The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together,” it continued.

“We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent,” they added.

The abrupt cancelation of the show sent the fans into a frenzy, who are left guessing the identity of Carly and Spener’s mother, which was teased at the end of Season 3.

The reason behind the axe is unclear; though, it could be anything from unsatisfactory ratings or uncertainty of its future due to actors and writers’ strikes.