Rihanna opts for ‘gothic’ ballerina look for birthday date with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna opts for ‘gothic’ ballerina look for A$AP Rocky birthday date

Rihanna celebrated her love A$AP Rocky’s 34th in gothic theme.



RiRi went for a goth-ballerina inspired look by fashioning a black tulle peplum top with a tutu, styled with Balenciaga pantaleggings, for her birthday date night with A$AP Rocky in NYC.

The 35-year-old singer went to star-loved restaurant Carbone in Manhattan for rappers 34th birthday celebration.

Rihanna put on a satin mini bomber jacket over her ballet-core outfit along with a pearl necklace and sunglasses.

The “Love on the Brain” songstress completed her look with a messy updo and oversized hoop earrings for the stylish night out.

A$AP Rocky also didn’t stay back looking dapper in light-wash jeans, a gray T-shirt over a button-up shirt and tie and a fall-ready brown blazer.

The rapper styled his look with white pearl clips all over his hair, a bubblegum pink Barbiecore Bottega Veneta bag and a smoke.

Rihanna also seemed to socialize with her fans who spotted her on way to her date.



