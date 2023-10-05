Cruz Beckham sparks rumours of split from girlfriend Tana Holding

Cruz Beckham has sparked rumours that he has separated from his girlfriend Tana Holding after she was noticeably absent from the premiere of the family's Netflix series.

The model didn't attend the star-studded premiere of David Beckham's documentary, where his brothers Romeo and Brooklyn were joined by their partners Mia Regan and Nicola Peltz.

Tana, who has been in a relationship with Cruz since May, also skipped the family's holiday this summer, although she had joined them on a summer getaway in Italy the previous year.

The couple's most recent public appearance together was at Glastonbury in June.

Cruz was noticeably alone as he joined the entire Beckham family for the premiere of David's Netflix series. During the event, his three sons resembled their fashion-conscious father at various stages of his football career.