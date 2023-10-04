Ashton Kutcher under fire over his friendship with former Rabbi Yehuda Berg: Deets inside

Ashton Kutcher has recently come under fire for his friendship with former Rabbi Yehuda Berg, who was found guilty of dosing woman with booze and prescription pills with the intent of rape.



According to RadarOnline.com, Berg officiated Kutcher’s wedding with Demi Moore in 2005.

The outlet learned this news after Kutcher and his current wife, Mila Kunis, made an attempt to repair their reputations after they wrote letters of support for their former That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson.

For the unversed, Masterson was convicted to 30 years in prison for raping two Scientology members.

Kutcher and Kunis faced backlash by netizens after which the actor resigned as chairman of Thorn, an anti-child sex abuse organisation he created with Moore one year after their 2011 split.

In his resignation letter, Kutcher said, “Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences.”

Kutcher was reportedly best friends with Berg as they were spotted hanging out together back in the day.

In 2015, Kutcher cornered himself from Berg when Jena Scaccetti reportedly slapped Berg and filed the organisation with $55 million lawsuit.

Elaborating on why he gave Vicodin to Scaccetti during Los Angeles Superior court jury trial, Berg clarified, “The reason I gave her Vicodin is because she had kidney stones. The reason I have her a drink is because she was coming over for a drink.”

However, Berg failed to “recall” if he intimidated Scaccetti.