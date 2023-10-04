Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott dishes on one secret behind their four-year relationship

Zooey Deschanel has recently dished on her relationship with Jonathan Scott after their surprise engagement in August.



In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, Jonathan and Zooey talked about their first dating experience and what they meant to each other in this relation.

o told the outlet, “When we first started dating, Zooey posted a picture of us together. It might've been the very first time we ever posted anything on social media. And I remember I looked at it and I saw the first comment right below was, ‘Why the hell is she with a Property Brother?!’ I was like, ‘Excuse me—rude!’”

To this, the New Girl star responded, “Why wouldn’t I be with you?”

“Our personalities are so compatible. It’s just that we’re from different worlds,” explained Zooey.

Zooey revealed the reason behind their four years of relationship and that’s they are “nerds”.

“We identify as nerds, we’ll have you know,” remarked the actress.

For the unversed, Scott and Zooey met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Reflecting on their first date experience, Zooey spilled that they did puzzle-solving activity which was of Scott’s favourite.

“I had actually never done one, and he kept telling me how much he liked them. It sounded very much up my alley and I loved it right away. I mean, I wasn't good at the first one to be honest, but I've gotten pretty proficient,” explained the actress.

Meanwhile, Scott added that he found Zooey as “somebody who cares to make sure you get through the hard moments as well”.