Rihanna steps out in glamour with A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 35th birthday

Rihanna ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 35th birthday on Tuesday.
After welcoming her baby boy on August 1, she delighted fans with an adorable photoshoot to introduce her second-born son, Riot Rose.
The couple, whose relationship was first reported in 2020, were spotted hand-in-hand as they arrived at Carbone in New York, displaying a heartwarming show of affection.
Rihanna, also 35, flaunted her fashion prowess in a black tulle top, paired elegantly with shiny, form-fitting high-heeled leggings.
She added a cropped bomber jacket to her ensemble and accentuated it with a diamond necklace and silver hoop earrings.
On the other hand, rapper ASAP looked equally dapper in a shirt and tie combination, complemented by a loose-fitting grey jumper and a stylish checked blazer
Last month, Rihanna showed off her newborn second son Riot Rose for the first time in an adorable family photoshoot.
The singer, 35, who welcomed her baby boy on August 1, looked radiant as she cradled Riot in a sweet home photoshoot with their firstborn RZA, 16 months.
Taylor Swift is getting warnings by experts before announcing Travis Kelce her beau
Taylor Swift needs to 'communicate' more if she wants Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez celebrates three years of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty
Prince William and Kate Middleton were previously slammed for their tone-deaf error
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feud has been the centre of attention in the latest season of The Kardashians
Recent photos of Kate Middleton showed the Duchess of Cambridge looking oddly different