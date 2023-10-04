Prince William, Kate Middleton warned of ‘snowballing situation’ before succession

Prince William and Kate Middleton once again came under fire for repeating the same mistake in their recent royal engagement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales to mark Black History Month, which is the first time any senior royal has demonstrated their support for the occasion.

And while the engagement appeared to have gone well, expert Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au, that the couple “looked totally and utterly adrift as to how to manage the snowballing situation, then and now.”

Elser was of the view that that Waleses have “abjectly failed to actually do anything of substance to address the question of diversity or to engage head-on with the issue of the monarchy and race.”

A year ago, William and Kate were slammed for their tone-deaf and discriminatory Caribbean tour in March. The visit sparked a series of protests demanding an apology and reparations for slavery as the photo-ops from the tour were a rehash of the colonial era.

Following the interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2021, the Palace reportedly did damage control by looking to “appoint a diversity tsar to modernise the monarchy” and who would “champion reform.”

However, Elser noted that William and Kate never had a person of colour as a private secretary or communications secretary.

William is the next in line to the throne and the commenter pointed out that as King, he is meant to be a “unifying figure.”

Elser urged William and Kate to apply “seriousness and focus to putting the royal family on the right foot and on the right side of history when it comes to race and diversity.”