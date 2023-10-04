Selena Gomez wishes 'people' to 'access' happiness like her

Selena Gomez is experiencing a new sense of fulfilment three years after establishing her widely popular makeup line, Rare Beauty, and wants people to be able to access it like her.

"It's unbelievably humbling. You really become outside of yourself when you're listening to someone else's story and someone else's struggles," the singer and actress, who launched the company with the sole purpose of breaking down beauty stereotypes, tells People magazine exclusively.

The Only Murders in the Building star added: "I think that I've felt [less] alone working on this company, and now I hope that people can get that same access I've been able to have."

Gomez, 31, has been candid about her mental health issues, including her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which she first disclosed to her audience in 2020.

"I have to say, turning 30 was a good moment for me. I'm 31 now, and I actually truly feel like the older I've gotten, the more I've really appreciated the struggles that I've had. And I don't necessarily feel like I'm held back by anything," the Who Says singer says.

"I just feel like I've been honest with the world, I've been honest with myself, I've called myself out, and I just want to be the best version of myself."

Gomez's Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise $100 million over the next 10 years to offer access to mental health care and education for young people around the world, has received one per cent of all Rare Beauty sales since 2020.