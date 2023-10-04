Kate Middleton defies 'royal PR strategy' as she steps out on solo outing

file footage

Kate Middleton brought her fashion A-game on her latest royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in a grey-colored sleeveless funnel neck jumper from Cefinn as she visited the Vsi Razom Community Hub in the Lexicon shopping centre in Bracknell on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Kate donned the knit vest atop a white puff sleeved shirt, which she paired with grey pants. Her wavy brunette locks fell over her shoulders as she completed her look with neutral block heels.

The future Queen’s latest outing marks her first solo engagement this week – she took a trip to Cardiff with her husband Prince William only yesterday.

According to a press release, Kate’s visit coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Hub, founded by two women to “support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.”

Videos surfacing on the internet showed the princess engaging with the staff at the refuge center, as well as mingling with kids during an arts and crafts session with local children.

She could also be seen packing donations of essential items, such as food and clothes, which will be transported to the war-ridden country.

Through the interactive sessions, Kate aims to “provide a vital lifeline for displaced Ukrainians to find support, advice and build friendships in their local community.”