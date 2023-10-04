Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who left the Firm as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, have seemingly decided to make mends with King Charles and other senior members of the royal family as the Sussexes are reportedly connecting with the most prominent royal couple who are considered very close to the monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly trying to win back the affection of the British royal family by cozying up to the 74-year-old's youngest brother and his wife, who have recently been assigned new responsibilities to project the positive image of the monarchy.



Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, have allegedly been approached by Harry and Meghan to play peacemakers between the US-based couple and their estranged relatives.

"Meghan and Harry have reconnected with Sophie and Edward, and this renewed connection may serve as their gateway back into the royal household," claimed Mark Boardman, an entertainment commentator, in conversation with OK!.

The British journalist, in the new report, claimed that "despite a significant age gap, both couples have endured substantial public scrutiny over the years."



Boardman explained Sophie has "consistently been a confidante" for the Sussexes and that recent interactions between the two couples signal the "ongoing bond."



However, some insiders and royal experts have denied such reports, saying there's no truth to this speculation.



"There have been no conversations between the families mentioned regarding the matters being suggested, or in this case fabricated," a source told Page Six.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have reportedly grown close with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh since Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.



Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also shared his knowledge about the couple's friendship in conversation with the Daily Express, saying: "The relations between the couples have not previously been close.

"Neither were born royal, both, especially Meghan, have suffered from press harassment. Both had ambitions to combine being royal with other activities after joining the royal family and found it was not possible."



The expert went on: "Were the Sussexes to connect with them, they have, unlike Princess Eugenie, real influence."

Fitzwilliams concluded: "Who knows what the result might be!"



The royal insider pointed out that there has been “no evidence” of the Sussexes ever having a falling out with Edward and Sophie amid their estrangement from other family members.

There are also reports that the late Queen allegedly hoped that Sophie, 58, would help the “Suits” alum adjust to royal life, but a relationship had never formed.

Meghan and Harry have been on the outs with Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton since they sat for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and Harry released his scathing “Spare” memoir earlier this year.