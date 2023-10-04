Taylor Swift is ‘authentic’ with Travis Kelce unlike ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift believes Travis Kelce could be her End Game as the pair is taking their romance ‘day by day.’

The Lavender Haze singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are both talking ever day, according to a source cited by Us Weekly.

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the insider shared. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes.”

The 12-time Grammy winner and the NFL athlete, also 33, have made several headlines in the past month around their alleged romance. The Anti-Hero hitmaker was seen cheering for the Travis two times, not shying away from her enthusiastic display and bonding with his mother, Donna Kelce.

The source told the outlet that the Cruel Summer singer “likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame.”

And while Taylor thinks Travis is “hot” the sportsman is “smitten” with his rumoured lady love.

The new romance seems to be very different from the singer’s previous relationship with boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. The exes were very private with their romance which eventually ended in February of this year.

“Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore. She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life,” another source told the outlet.

The Karma singer is “doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately,” the insider said, “like going out with her friends and staying out late.”