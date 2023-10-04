Geri Halliwell subtly shoots down Spice Girls reunion rumors

Geri Halliwell is determined to take the good away from her Spice Girls days and move on to better, bigger things in life.

The 51-year-old singer spoke to the Entertainment Tonight to reflect on the legacy the band left behind, ahead of the release of her debut children’s book.

The British girl group, which comprises of Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, Mel B, and Emma Bunton, was rumored to be reuniting for their 30th anniversary this year.

Dishing on the credibility of the speculations, the Ginger Spice shared, "For me, the Spice Girls belongs to the whole world -- I’m really proud of that and I love being with the girls.

"But I think, when I engage with something, it’s like any project is like children, OK, so I want to give it my 150 percent,” she explained, noting that she is currently focusing on creating a nuanced character of her upcoming book, which features a girl named Rosie Frost.

“There will be a time when the other girls get together and that will be amazing and I always love -- we have such fun,” she continued.

"If Spice Girls is Disney, Rosie Frost is Pixar. It's just an evolution,” Halliwell assured.