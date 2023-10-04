Anushka Sharma makes hilarious plea to friends ahead of ICC World Cup

Anushka Sharma makes hilarious plea to her fans ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup

Anushka Sharma humbly requested her friends to avoid asking her for the tickets ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which set to be held in India.

The 35-year-old Bollywood actress re-posted her husband-cricketer, Virat Kohli’s hilarious statement on her Instagram handle.



The cricketer who globally known as a run machine, wrote, "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament."

Kohli suggested all his friends to enjoy the upcoming matches from their homes.

In response, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress made a similar request, urging her friends for their cooperation.



"And let me just add… please don’t request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding," she added a bunch of humorous emojis with her note.



For past few days, several reports have been circulating on Indian media that the couple is expecting their second child.



As per Hindustan Times, they will soon share the happy news with their fans and well-wishers.



A source revealed to the publication that the couple was recently spotted at maternity clinic in Mumbai, however, they requested media persons to not publish their photos.

"They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon," the source said.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 11, 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Vamika in January 2021.