Victoria Bekham recalls how David’s made her furious with an insensitive move

David and Victoria Beckham got candid in the newly-released docuseries for Netflix, Beckham, detailing some difficult circumstances that they went through in their marriage.

In one particular instance, the former Spice Girl revealed that the footballer had a rather insensitive reaction when she broke a major news to her fiancé at the time. Posh had told David that the doctors had given a date for a C-section with youngest son Cruz in 2005 at a Madrid hospital, via Daily Mail.

Upon hearing the news, the footballer told her that he already had agreed to shoot a Pepsi advert with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

In the Netflix docuseries, Victoria recounts responding with “What do you mean, a shoot?”

“Yeah, I’ve got to do a shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé,” David had replied.

To which Victoria expressed her exasperation, “I was like, ‘Are you.. ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst, I’m on bed rest. Are you kidding me?

“You’ve got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby.”

The fashion designer recalled that while the former footballer eventually made it to the hospital, but a particular headline in the newspaper rubbed her the wrong way.

“So, I had my C section and I remember lying there, don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé and the headline was ‘What would Posh say?”

She added, “Let me tell you want Posh would say. Posh was p---ed off.”

However, the couple made it through their darkest hour and have been going strong for nearly 25 years.