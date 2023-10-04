David Beckham offers relationship advice to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce





David Beckham is advising Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for a better love life, from his experience of his lovely marriage with Victoria Beckham.



The ex-soccer player spoke to People at Netflix’s premiere of the four-part Beckham documentary, highlighting how important its if for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to make time for each other.

“It’s the same with me and [my wife] Victoria. We’ve been together now 26 years, almost three decades. We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other,” the father of four preached.

The hunk also credited respect as a mainly contributing factor to a wonderful love life, while preaching that “you have to work hard at these things.”

Beckham, 48, married the former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, 49, in 1999. They have four children now, sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.