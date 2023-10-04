Cardi B doesn’t want to ‘disappoint’ fans with ‘Belcalis the Demon’

Cardi B gave her haters a hardcore threat warning to leave her alone.



Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus (née Almánza), thanked her fans and warned her haters in an Instagram live session on 2nd October.

“I love all my fans. Thank you all for holding me the f—k down,” said the rapper. “I have been trying not to disappoint my fans because I’ve been trying to be Cardi B, the professional. But Belcalis the Demon? It be really close to come out. And I don’t want that because I don’t want to disappoint my fans.”

The 30-year-old rapper further added, “I will just say this: people love Cinderella until Cinderella gets a glass house.”

“Let me keep it cute. To my haters and to y’all motherf–kers that want to see mess? Leave me the f—k alone because I come with receipts. I come with receipts – years-old receipts,” Cardi continued.

“I got receipts on all you n—s and you b*tches. I will bring this internet into f—king shambles, b*tch. You don’t even f—king know.”

“It will be crazy,” Cardi further said terrorizing her haters of “Belcalis the Demon.”

“So, let me keep it cute. I have matured. Keep me there because I will f—king – this s—t will go down, bitch. I will land a motherf—king heli[copter] in this b*tch. Facts. I won’t even say it out of my mouth. I literally got real receipts — with dates,” she said, probably talking about some kind of proofs or evidences.

“So, leave me alone,” she said in the end with a grin. “Because y’all not going to be ready for that. … Let me mind my business. Let me keep working. Let me be a mom. Let me keep putting music out. Don’t try to bring Belcalis out.”

It is unclear who Cardi B was targeting with her threats, as she didn’t take any specific names.



