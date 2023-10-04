Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skeletons haunt Indiana for Spooktacular Halloween

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce comes to life in the form of massive skeletons and Indiana town is buzzing with excitement.

Nestled outside Michal Owens' residence in Zionsville, IN, these eye-catching decorations have taken the spooky season by storm.



Standing tall at a staggering 12 feet, the Taylor Swift-themed skeleton effortlessly channels the star's iconic look from her "Eras" Tour.

Sporting a gleaming dress straight out of Swift's wardrobe, it's all about the details.



Michal Owens, the creative mastermind behind this display, went the extra mile by fashioning a signature blonde hairdo, a feat that involved cleverly sewing together three wigs.

And what would Taylor Swift be without her bedazzled microphone? Naturally, it's a must-have accessory for this eerily accurate portrayal.

Travis Kelce, rumored to be Taylor's newfound flame, is also commemorated in bone form just a stone's throw away from the Taylor Swift skeleton, dubbed "Skaylor."



But the real head-turner is the question of how one manages to find enough hair for a towering 12-foot skeleton.

These colossal skeletons are proving that sometimes, the most unexpected pairings can make the spookiest season of the year all the more enchanting.

Decked out in a massive Kansas City Chiefs jersey and featuring an attention-grabbing larger-than-life mustache, this skeleton captures the essence of the NFL superstar.

