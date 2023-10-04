Elon Musk sued by Grimes over parental rights

Elon Musk faces a lawsuit from former partner Grimes over parental rights of their kids.



Grimes, also known as Clair Boucher, had filed a “petition” in the Superior Court of Francisco this week to “establish parental relationship,” as per US Weekly.

According to the California Court’s website, an action only used by unmarried parents, the couple can file a petition to determine parental relationship for a judge to identify the legal parents of a child in California.

Grimes and Musk are parents to three children together, son X AE-A-Xii, 3, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 21 months, and the youngest son Techno Mechanicus aka “Tau,” whose birth Grimes confirmed last month.

Grime and Elon Musk started their love journey in 2018, having an on and off and a rather “fluid” relationship ever since.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend but we’re very fluid,” she remarked in 2022 in an interview.

“We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Elon Musk also shares two kids with Zilis, twins with Vivian Jenna and Griffin, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian and late son Nevada with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.