Only Murders in the Building confirmed for fourth season

Hulu has renewed its hit comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building for a fourth season. The announcement was made on October 3, 2023, the same day as the release of the Season 3 finale.

The show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three true crime podcasters who become embroiled in a real-life murder investigation, has been a critical and commercial success for Hulu.

The first season became the streamer's most-watched comedy original ever, and the second season maintained its popularity.

The Season 3 finale left viewers on a cliffhanger, with the three main characters facing new challenges and dangers. It will be interesting to see what the writers have in store for them in Season 4.

Only Murders in the Building has been praised for its sharp writing, comedic timing, and performances from the cast. The show has also been lauded for its diversity and inclusion, with Martin Short's character being one of the first openly gay leading characters in a major television series.

The renewal of Only Murders in the Building is good news for fans of the show and for Hulu alike. The show is one of the streamer's most popular and critically acclaimed originals, and its success has helped to put Hulu on the map as a major player in the streaming wars.