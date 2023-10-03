Sandra Bullock's net worth: How much Oscar winner earned with smashing hits?

Sandra Bullock is one of the most successful and beloved actresses in Hollywood, and her net worth reflects that. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bullock is worth an estimated $250 million as of 2023.

Bullock's net worth has been steadily growing over the course of her career, which began in the early 1990s.

She landed her first major role in the 1993 film Demolition Man, and she went on to star in a number of successful films in the following years, including Speed (1994), While You Were Sleeping (1995), and Miss Congeniality (2000).

In the early 2000s, Bullock began to focus on more serious roles. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2009 film The Blind Side, and she was also nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 2013 film Gravity.

In recent years, Bullock has continued to star in successful films, such as Minions (2015), Ocean's 8 (2018), and The Lost City (2022).

She has also become a successful producer, and she has produced several of her own films, including The Heat (2013) and Our Brand Is Crisis (2015).

In addition to her earnings from acting and producing, Bullock has also made a significant amount of money from real estate investments.

She owns a number of properties around the United States, including a $16.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

Bullock is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood history, and her net worth is a testament to her hard work and dedication.