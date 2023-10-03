Demi Lovato gets into jolly spirit, announces ‘A Very Demi Holiday’

Demi Lovato is getting into the holiday spirit with a new special for the Roku Channel.

Called A Very Demi Holiday Special, the program will feature the singer and their famous friends performing seasonal favorites and tracks from Lovato's own holiday albums.

The special will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel on December 8, 2023, and will be available to stream through any Roku device.

Lovato has released two holiday albums to date, 2009's Have a Merry Christmas and 2019's It's a Merry Christmas (To Me). Both albums were commercial successes, and featured guest appearances from artists such as Jonas Brothers, Jason Derulo, and Ariana Grande.

A Very Demi Holiday Special will be the singer's first holiday special since 2013's Demi Lovato: Live in Concert. It is unclear who will be joining Lovato for the special, but fans can expect to see some of their favorite musicians and celebrities.

In a statement, Lovato said, “The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!”

A Very Demi Holiday Special is sure to be a must-watch for fans of the singer and the holiday season. With Lovato's powerful vocals and festive spirit, the special is sure to get everyone in the mood for the holidays.