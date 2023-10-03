Royal family reveals how fit King Charles is amid speculations

King Charles III stunned royal fans with his latest move in in Scotland as he wore a hard hat during his visit to a family-run sawmill in Scotland, looking incredibly fit amid speculations about his health and reshaping the monarchy.

The royal family's official social media accounts shared the 74-year-old monarch's mesmerising pictures on Tuesday, showing the King in high spirit while examining the works at the mill.



The royal family's wrote alongside the photos: "In Aboyne, The King has toured the James Jones and Sons sawmill to see how construction timber is produced as a renewable and recyclable building product."

"The company is now under its fifth generation leadership with diversified operations in the UK, Australia and New Zealand."

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles, who's been talk of the town since he disallowed Harry to stay in Windsor Castle during the Duke's trip to the UK in September, seemingly showed off his incredible fitness to his admirers and well wishers who always worry about the monarch's health due to his advanced age.

The King gave the impression to be in good health as he traveled to James Jones sawmill to learn about how the lately refurbished facility has elevated manufacturing of building timber as a renewable, recyclable constructing product to excessive carbon intensive options like metal and concrete.

There are speculations that King Charles has made his mind to swing his axe amid ongoing family crisis and reported rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.