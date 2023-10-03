Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian prepares to give birth to baby boy

Kourtney Kardashian, who's preparing to give birth to her baby boy with husband Travis Barker, has revealed an all-black Chrome Hearts stroller for her first child with the musician.



Kim Kardashian's elder sister, who's expecting her fourth child, and first with Travis, has shared an adorable photo of the stroller which is adorned with the brand's signature crosses, to her Instagram story, with the gothic theme matching the decor of Kourtney's home.

In the snap, eagled eyes fans noticed the stroller positioned in front of a large black skull artwork in the Poosh founder's home, a motif consistent with her husband Travis Barker's skull-themed home decor line launched in February 2022.

The stroller has certainly captured the hearts of the Kardashian-Jenner family as Kendall and Kris Jenner presented Kylie Jenner with the same Bugaboo stroller during her pregnancy, which was custom-made for her son, Aire Webster. It's possible that Kylie has loaned it to her expecting sister Kourtney.

The reality star recently showcased her growing baby bump in a photoshoot promoting her inclusive fashion collection for Boohoo.

The 44 year old, expecting her fourth child with Travis, wore a cropped T-shirt and mini skirt in some shots, while others captured her cradling her bump beneath a black top and oversized puffer jacket.