Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor team up for Valentine’s special film

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming rom-com movie to release in February

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon teamed up for the first time to bring their magical chemistry onscreen in the upcoming romantic comedy film.

As per Pinkvilla, the untitled rom-com movie which will reportedly release on February 9, aims to target the young population of the audience.

An insider told the publication that, "The makers of the movie are now looking to hit the big screen in the month of February – which is the month of love. The release period of Valentines’ Day is also in sync with the core plot of the film, appealing to the youth."

Reports further revealed that the film will feature energetic dance numbers in which the lead actors showcase their incredible dancing skills.

"The flavour of the story added with music will make it the perfect bet for Valentines' Day release for the young cine-going audience," a source shared.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram story and shared the release date of her upcoming film.

“9th February 2024, mark your calendars. See you in the Valentine’s Week with our quirky love story,” she wrote.

In the first still of the movie, Shahid and Kriti sat on a motorbike facing each other against a beautiful sunset backdrop.

Directed by Amit Joshi, the movie will also feature veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.



