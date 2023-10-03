King Charles risks to ‘unite’ or ‘break apart’ royal family with single move

King Charles and Prince Harry appear to be moving towards reconciliations as the monarch considers uniting the whole family together.

While there were speculation of a peace talks between the estranged father and son last month, nothing materialised. Although, the King seems to be considering a truce with a strategic move.

“Now that the dust has settled with the drama of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the King realises he could bring the family back together again,” Jerome Cleary, a PR expert for PublicityandMarketing, told Daily Express US.

“With that, I do believe the King should allow Harry a place to live in Britain and keep him as Counsellor of State.”

The estranged brother of Prince William is still one of seven Counsellors of State, which includes the Queen Consort, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and Princess Beatrice. If the monarch is ever ill or out of the country, any one could be summoned to take on royal duties.

However, a major prerequisite of the position is for the royal to have a permanent residence in UK, which Harry no longer has one following his eviction from the Frogmore Cottage this year.

If Harry were to get a UK residence Harry could legally hold onto a vital royal role. “I think the reaction from the royal fans if the King would deny Harry a residence in the UK would be a mixed bag,” Clearly explained.

He added that people would be divided as “half would believe that the King is within reason” while the “other half would be heartbroken that the King could bring the family back together again with this decision.”

Cleary opined that this act could be seen “shunning” his youngest son and “breaking a part of the family.”