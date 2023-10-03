Prince William battles Kate Middleton for stealing spotlight

Prince William may be finding himself competing with his wife Kate Middleton for the spotlight.
According to royal author Robert Jobson, while writing for Express, the Princess of Wales often got more attention than her husband when stepping out for royal engagements with him.
Because of attention being fixated on the Duchess of Cambridge's behaviour, outfits and more, it notably took away the needed attention from matters of importance.
"So often when he is accompanied by his wife the press focus on her and not on the issues he wants to raise," Jobson wrote.
Mentioning a source, Jobson stated that this was something that it was widely known in the media.
"It can be all about what the princess wears as far as the media is concerned, which means some of the big issues get ignored," said a source.
"When he is on his own, the coverage tends to be about the issues he is trying to highlight."
